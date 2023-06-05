Buchanan rolls to third consecutive district championship Published 10:18 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

CONSTANTINE — Defending Division 3 District softball champion Buchanan had little trouble winning its third consecutive title at Constantine High School last Saturday.

The Bucks blanked the host Falcons 10-0 in the first semifinal before rolling to a 13-2 victory over rival Brandywine in the championship game.

Buchanan, ranked No. 4 in the final Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association poll, advances to the Division 3 Regional being hosted by Watervliet High School Saturday. The Bucks (36-4) will face Coloma in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. Kalamazoo Christian (18-17) will face Bronson in the other semifinal at approximately noon.

The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Leading the Bobcats 1-0 after two innings, Buchanan exploded offensively with four runs in the third, five runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to end the game.

Brandywine scored its only two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but could not score enough to extend the contest.

The Bucks finished with 11 hits off a pair of Brandywine pitchers. Hailee Kara was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Hannah Herman was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Camille Lozmack added a double.

Kara, who also picked up the victory in the semifinals, went the distance, allowing no earned runs on seven hits.

Brandywine finished with seven hits, all singles.

Kadence Brumitt started and took the loss for the Bobcats. Of the seven runs scored off of her, only three were earned. Presley Gogley came on in relief in the fifth.

“Winning a district is special,” said Buchanan Coach Rachel Carlson, whose teams also won the title in 2022 and 2021. “It takes a lot of work in the offseason and I am so proud of the work my players have put in to achieve that.”

Carlson and her team now turn their attention to the regional. After reaching the state semifinals in 2021, the Bucks were derailed en route to another trip to Michigan State when they were upset by Parchment.

“Moving forward to the regional semifinal, we have to continue to play great defense, pitch well, and stay hot at the plate,” she said. “Regional games are never easy and we will work this week to prepare for our upcoming opponent, Coloma. We know how to work and will do that to get ourselves ready.”

Buchanan vs. Constantine

For the third time this season the Bucks blanked the Falcon 10-0.

Kara and Camille Lozmack combined on a two-hitter for Buchanan.

The Bucks, who three runs in the first, third and sixth innings, finished the game with nine hits.

Kara was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, while Herman and Cameron Carlson both doubled.

Lozmack was 3-for-4 from her lead-off spot with three RBIs.

Brandywine vs. Centreville

Trailing 3-2 after two innings, the Bobcats scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good against Centreville.

The Bulldogs (20-11) tried to battle back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Brandywine lead to 8-5, but could get no closer.

Adelyn Drotoz started and worked the first four innings before giving way to Brumitt.

Brandywine had 12 hits in the contest, including doubles by Kaegan Vansandt, Paige Krisher and Chloe Parker.