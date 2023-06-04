PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates 158th commencement Published 10:17 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Under clear blue skies, mild temperatures and a cool breeze, Dowagiac Union High School celebrated its 158th Commencement Exercises at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field Sunday afternoon.

In front of a packed set of bleachers, the senior class was lauded by the administration for its accomplishments.

Union High Principal Kelly Millin listed the achievements of the Class of 2023 and the amount of time the students put in to reach their final day as high school students.

Millin said that 25 members of the Class of 2023 will go on to attend four-year colleges or universities, while another 38 will attend a two-year school. Nine more will attend a trade school and 29 seniors will enter the working world.

Superintendent Jonathan Whan saluted the graduates and verified that they had attained all the requirements to receive their diplomas.

Also speaking was 2023 Salutatorian Sashenka Cruz, along with the five Valedictorians — Kaylee Brooks, Isabelle Deering, Abraham Guernsey, Oliva Stanger and Cora Wegner.

The Class of 2023 also remembered their classmate Landen Taggart, who was killed in a car accident on the way to pick up his mother when a tree limb fell on his car during a thunderstorm in August of last year.