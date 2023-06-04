Dowagiac man gets probation for meth possession Published 5:00 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man was placed on probation after being sentenced for two meth related incidents.

Cody Cobra Coulson, 30, of School Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to two years probation, completion of the Twin County program credit for 86 days served and $2,328 in fines and costs. He pleaded guilty to use of meth and was sentenced to credit for 86 days served and $625 in fines and costs.

The possession of meth incident occurred April 7, 2021 in Dowagiac, while the use of meth incident occurred Nov. 13, 2022 in Dowagiac.

“When your parents reported that you were out of control, I can see why,” the judge said. “You only want to hang out, have sex and use drugs … There was an agreement for no additional jail, I will do that but it looks to me like you deserved a year in jail.”

A Niles man who possessed a taser was given credit for time served.

Jonathon Richard Williams, 51, of Shady Shores in Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a taser and was sentenced to credit for 144 days already served and $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 25, 2022 when Williams called police to his home and they found a pink taser in his possession. “Just be careful in the future if people bring something into your house that’s not legal,” the judge said.