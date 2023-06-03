Elkhart man sentenced to house arrest on drug charges Published 5:00 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Elkhart man who is under house arrest in Indiana was sentenced Friday for an incident dating back to 2017.

Glenn Ervin Bingaman, 56, of Elkhart pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 1,869 days already served. He must pay $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 19, 2017 on U.S. 12 in Porter Township. Bingaman was later convicted on another drug charge in Elkhart County and is on house arrest. He will be released from house arrest in 2029 and then be on probation for another 12 years.

Judge Herman noted that Bingaman’s sentencing guidelines on the Michigan charge would call for six to 10 years in prison but he felt a downward departure in sentencing was appropriate given Bingaman’s situation in Indiana. He pointed out as well that Bingaman has spent over five years incarcerated for the Michigan offense already.

“You’re 56 years old, I’m sure you’re well aware that if you violate your Indiana probation it could end being a life sentence for you,” the judge said. “You could be in your early eighties if you live that long.”