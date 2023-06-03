Brandywine places ninth at Division 4 finals Published 9:49 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

KALAMAZOO — Led by Abigail Solloway at No. 4 singles, the Brandywine tennis team finished ninth at the Division 4 State finals at Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College Saturday.

Perennial state champion Ann Arbor Greenhills captured the title with 37 points, while Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard was a distant second with 20 points. Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart finished third with 17 points.

The Bobcats was the top finishing public school with 12 points. Buchanan finished with three points.

Solloway reached the semifinals before falling to Audrey Lee of Traverse City St. Francis 6-4 and 6-3.

Solloway reached the semis after receiving a first-round bye as she defeated Ashley McDonald of Saginaw Nouvel 7-6 and 6-2 and Kathryn Berg of Bloomfield Academy 6-0 and 6-2.

Mari Allen went 2-1 for Brandywine at No. 2 singles as she defeated Sofia Grossi of Frankenmuth 6-2 and 6-0 and Kelly Minidis of Elk Rapids 6-2 and 6-2. Allen was knocked out of the tournament by Greenhills’ Shangyang Zia 6-0 and 6-0.

The Bobcats’ No. 4 doubles team of Ashlyn Kohler and Jaelyn Franks were also 2-1. The Bobcat duo defeated Warren Regina’s Anastasia Berry and Avery Wouters 6-0 and 6-2 and Northpointe Christian’s Ainsley Bowman and Amelia Bowman 6-4 and 6-4. Kate Kendzicky and lucia Kalkofen, of Gabriel Richard, sidelined Kohler and Franks 6-1 and 7-6.

Winning one match on Friday, but not advancing to the second day of competition were Brandywine’s Hannah Earles at No. 1 singles, Cortney Bates at No. 3 singles, Abbie Hubbard and Chloe Sidenbender at No. 1 doubles and Tressa Hullinger and Dani Holden at No. 2 doubles.

Buchanan’s Riley Capron won a pair of matches on Friday as she defeated West Catholic’s Ella Bacian 6-4 and 6-2 before defeating Christina Rademacher-Vine, of Ovid-Elsie 7-6 and 6-2.

The Bucks’ Kaitlin Ferrell defeated Itziar Bustaante, of Ovid-Elsie, 6-2 and 6-0 for her lone win of the tournament.