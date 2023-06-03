Bluegrass Festival returns to Niles for 21st year Published 9:20 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

1 of 7

NILES — The sounds of string instruments filled the air around the amphitheater at Riverfront Park as day two of the 21st annual Niles Bluegrass festival got underway Friday afternoon. Friday’s lineup included Phil Strauss and Friends, the Red Bud Ramblers, Backwater Revival and Stealin’ The Farm.

Organized by the Riverfront Optimist Club, the festival, which began Thursday, June 1 and ends Sunday, June 4, features several popular bluegrass and Americana acts as well as food and beverage vendors.

Below is the remaining festival lineup:

Saturday, June 3 Noon – St. Joe Jack 1:45 p.m. – P. Scott and the Prairie Dogs 2:45 p.m. – Deadwood 3:45 p.m. – Niles Bluegrass Band * 4:45 p.m. – Jesse Manns and the Bluegrass Band * 5:45 p.m. – Deadwood * 6:30 p.m. – Niles Bluegrass Band * 7:30 p.m. – Jesse Manns and the Bluegrass Band * 8:30 p.m. – Fillmore’s Ladder Stage closes at 11 p.m.