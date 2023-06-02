Wasielewski leaving SMC after one season Published 5:38 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

DOWAGIAC — After leading the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team to an 18-9 overall record following a 26-year absence on the court, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeanine Wasielewski has announced that she has accepted another coaching position and will be leaving the area.

Southwestern Michigan College announced her departure late Friday afternoon, saying it would be conducting a nationwide search for a new full-time head coach to lead the Roadrunners moving forward.

Wasielewski told Southwestern Michigan College officials of her decision Thursday.

“It has been an amazing two years at SMC and I am proud of what our student-athletes, basketball program and athletic department have accomplished in a successful return to intercollegiate competition,” Wasielewski said. “The return of women’s basketball to campus, the success we experienced, and the high-character women I coached will forever be a highlight and lasting memory of my career. I want to thank Dr. Joe Odenwald, Mike O’Brien, Rodell Davis and the outstanding support staff at SMC for the opportunity to lead the program, and I will forever be a part of Roadrunner Nation.”

Davis, who said that he Wasielewski have already spoken to the current players and incoming recruits about her departure and assured them that everything will be done to find a new coach as quickly as possible.

“We are grateful to Coach Waz for helping us get the program re-started,” Davis said. “She has done a fine job building a great foundation and we’re sorry to see her go. This is a great opportunity for her and we wish Coach the best in her personal and professional future. She’ll always be a Roadrunner and we’ll certainly keep in touch.”

Not only did SMC post a solid record in its first season of competition in nearly three decades, it also was 8-4 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference, which was good for third-place tie with Ancilla College. The Roadrunners qualified for the postseason and played in the Great Lakes District A Tournament with a roster made up entirely of freshman.

Southwestern Michigan fashioned a 13-1 record at home in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.