Local donut shops, bakeries celebrate National Donut Day Published 10:50 am Friday, June 2, 2023

1 of 4

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — June 2 is National Donut Day and local donut shops and bakeries are stocked to satisfy the taste buds of customers.

Established by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor their members who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I, the day has become one of the busiest days of the year for donut shops such as Cassopolis’ Diamond Dough & Co., 21502 Shore Acres Rd., Cassopolis and Edwardsburg’s Divine Dough Co., 25990 US-12, Edwardsburg.

For National Donut Day, Diamond Dough & Co. offered a 20-ounce coffee and a large donut for $5, and Divine Dough Co. offered a free glazed yeast or cinnamon cake doughnut with any Signature Latte and/or a free White Divine with a Bakers’ Dozen.

Diamond Dough & Co. opened its doors last year during Memorial Day weekend, to the tune of 560 customers and roughly 17,000 donuts in its opening week. Diamond Dough sells a variety of mini doughnuts which can be purchased by the dozen, bucket of 30 or tray of 100. Flavors include plain, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar. It also features tea, hot chocolate, smoothies, coffee and other retail items like handmade wax candles, ceramics and clothing. It is open from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday through Sunday.

Divine Dough Co. co-owners Chad Jankoviak and Ryan Geans said that Saturday will mark six weeks in business and that business has been booming.

“We’re super thankful to be open,” Geans said. “The community has been so supportive of us.

We’ve got people driving from all over to see us, so we’re super thankful.”

Divine Dough Co. is open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It produces a variety of doughnuts in-house made using family recipes and partnered with Embassy Coffee Co. in South Bend, which provides the business with locally roasted coffee blends. Jankoviak said the donut shop will also be making its own coffee syrups and that its drive thru window is operational for ordering on the go.

“Because we’re a donut shop people don’t realize the quality of coffee we have to serve,” Geans said. “Once people realize the quality of the coffee, they won’t be coming just for donuts, so we’re excited about that.”

“It’s been amazing,” Jankoviak added. “We’re blessed to have good staff and good partners.”