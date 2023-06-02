UPDATED: Bobcats pick up another win at No. 4 doubles Published 1:37 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

KALAMAZOO — As the Division 4 state tennis finals continues play in the opening round, Brandywine picked up another point as action continues at Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College.

The Bobcats now have three points thanks to a win by the No. 4 doubles team of Ashlyn Kohler and Jaelyn Franks, who defeated Warren Regina’s Anastatia Berry and Avery Wouters 6-0 and 6-2.

Buchanan still has two points.

Jackson Lumen Christi remains the leader with six points in the opening round.

The Bobcats’ Hannah Earles defeated Wixom St. Catherine’s Sarah Alscott in her opening-round match at No. 1 singles 6-1 and 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, Mari Allen defeated Frankenmuth’s Sofia Grossi 6-2 and 6-0.

Brandywine’s Cortney Bates had a first-round bye at No. 3 singles. Abigail Solloway also received an opening-round bye.

Buchanan earned a point at No. 3 singles when Riley Capron defeated Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Ella Bocian 6-4 and 6-2. The Bucks got their second point from Kaitlin Ferrell at No. 4 singles when she defeated Ovid-Elsie’s Itziar Bustamante 6-2 and 6-0.

The Bobcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Abbie Hubbard and Chloe Sidenbender received a first-round bye and will face Ovid Elsie’s Claire Thornton and Jollee Swender in the second round.

At No. 2 singles, Brandywine’s Tressa Hullinger and Dani Holden received a bye in the first round. They will face August Carefelle and Jaci Patrick, of North Muskegon, in the second round.

No results have been posted for the No. 3 doubles match between the Bobcats’ Isabelle Sosnoski and Sydney Olson and their opponents Katelyn Izworski and Callan Pobojewski, of Grand Rapids Catholic Central.