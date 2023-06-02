Bobcats hanging tough at state finals Published 6:22 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

KALAMAZOO — The Brandywine tennis team is currently three points out of first place at the Division 4 state finals at Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College.

Grand Rapids West Catholic and perennial state champion Ann Arbor Greenhills have overtaken Jackson Lumen Christi for the top spot with 11 points.

Lumen Christi has dropped to third place with nine points, while Brandywine and Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart are tied for fourth with eight points. Buchanan has three points.

The Bobcats’ Hannah Earles defeated Wixom St. Catherine’s Sarah Alscott in her opening-round match at No. 1 singles 6-1 and 6-0, but was defeated by Jadyn Koenes, of Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian, in the second round 6-0 and 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, Mari Allen defeated Frankenmuth’s Sofia Grossi 6-2 and 6-0. In the second round, Allen defeated Kelly Minidis, of Elk Rapids, 6-2 and 6-2.

Brandywine’s Cortney Bates had a first-round bye at No. 3 singles. Lumen Christi’s Genevieve Brawner defeated Bates in the second round 6-1 and 6-3.

Abigail Solloway also received an opening-round bye. She is scheduled to face Ashley McDonald, of Saginaw Nouvel, in the second round.

After a first round bye at No. 1 doubles, the Bobcats’ Abbie Hubbard and Chloe Sidenbender defeated Claire Thornton and Jollee Swender, of Ovid-Elsie, 6-3 and 6-0 to advance to the third round.

At No. 2 doubles, Brandywine’s Tressa Hullinger and Dani Holden went 1-1 after a first-round bye. In the second round, the Bobcat duo defeated North Muskegon’s August Carefelle and Jaci Patrick 1-6, 6-2 and 6-3 before falling to Sophia Kleer and Parini Rao of Greenhills 6-1 and 6-1.

Isabelle Sosnoski and Sydney Olson lost to Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Katelyn Izworski and Callan Pobojewski 7-5 3-6 and 6-3 in the opening round.

Ashlyn Kohler and Jaelyn Franks won their opening round match for the Bobcats by defeating Warren Regina’s Anastasia Berry and Avery Wouters 6-0 and 6-2. The pair is scheduled to face Grand Rapids Northpoine Christian’s Ainsley Bowman and Amelia Bowman in the second round.

The Bucks scored their three points as Riley Capron (No. 2 singles) defeated Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Ella Bocian 6-4 and 6-2 in the opening round before knocking out Ovid Elsie’s Christina Rademacher-Vine 7-6(5) and 6-2 in the second round.

At No. 3 singles. Buchanan’s Kaitlin Ferrell defeated Itziar Bustamante, of Ovid-Elsie, 6-2 and 6-0 in the opening round. She is scheduled to face Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard’s Laura Williams in the second round.