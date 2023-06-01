Cassopolis’ Diwo qualifies for Division 4 state finals Published 10:47 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

SAUGATUCK — The Cassopolis golf team came up short of its goal of advancing to the Division 4 state finals as the Rangers finished fourth at the regional hosted by Clearbrook Golf Club on Wednesday.

Kalamazoo Christian was the regional champions as the Comets shot 325 as a team. Host Saugatuck finished second with a 341, while Kalamazoo Hackett grabbed the final team spot with its third-place finish. The Fighting Irish shot 349.

Cassopolis was fourth after finishing with a 358.

The top three teams, plus the top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state finals June 9-10 at Bedford Valley Country Club in Battle Creek.

The Rangers’ Luis Laurenz Diwo qualified as an individual as he tied for medalist honors with Kalamazoo Christian’s Drew Vanderlaan. The pair shot 81.

Cassopolis’ other scores were Turner Westrate with an 89, Brayden Westrate with a 91, William Westrate with a 97, and Logan Plfug with a 102.

Marcellus did not have enough golfer to compete as a team. Dawsen Lehew shot 99 for the Wildcats.

Division 2

Vicksburg, out of the Wolverine Conference, shot a 299 to capture the Division 2 Regional championship at the Coldwater Golf Course Wednesday.

The Bulldogs’ Josiah McClelland was the medalist with a 72.

Mason and Gull Lake also qualified for the state finals, which will be June 9-10 at The Fortress in Frankenmuth, with a 316 and 319, respectively.

Niles finished 10th with a 345, while Edwardsburg was 14th with a 369.

The Vikings were led by Aiden Krueger and Conner Weston, as both shot 85. Gavyn Luke finished with an 87, Landon Martin an 88 and Keaton Schrader a 95.

Andrew Kurowski led the Eddies with his round of 85. Ben Fish shot 91, Landon Putz 96, Carson Baker 97 and Jake Emenaker 99.