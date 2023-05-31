No. 16 Brandywine tops Cassopolis in district quarterfinal Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

BRIDGMAN — Brandywine exploded for 12 runs in the third inning and crushed Cassopolis 16-1 in a Division 3 pre-district baseball game at Bridgman Tuesday.

Owen Hulett gave up one unearned run in four innings while striking out five for the 16th-ranked Bobcats. Jacob Sherrick had three hits for Brandywine. Ethan Adamczyk drove in three runs and Jamier Palmer, Hulett and Jaydon Spitler two apiece.

Brandywine (24-6) will face defending state champ Buchanan in Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal. Lawton takes on 17th-ranked Bridgman in the other semi at noon with the title game at 2 p.m.