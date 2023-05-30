Mishawaka man crashes into home in Silver Creek Township Published 9:52 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A 29-year-old Mishawaka, Indiana man’s vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a yard and crashed into a home in Silver Creek Township Tuesday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the crash, which happened on Old M-62 near Hunt Drive.

Initial investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Zachary Graham was heading west-bound on Old M-62. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a yard and crashed into a residence.

Graham had minor injuries, was evaluated by emergency medical personal on scene and refused further treatment. No one inside of the residence was injured.

Graham was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies on scene were Sister Lake’s Fire Department, and Pride Care Ambulance.