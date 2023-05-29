PHOTO STORY: Niles hosts 2023 Memorial Day Parade Published 1:11 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

NILES — A vibrant string of floats, vehicles and city officials paraded down Main Street Monday morning in honor of the men and women who had given their lives in service to the country.

The city of Niles and the American Legion Post 26 hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony and parade Monday. The parade featured many floats and guests including the Niles and Brandywine High School bands, the Miss Niles Scholarship Pageant, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and more.

The parade began on 2nd Street in front of City Hall before heading east on East Main to end at Silverbrook Cemetery. Following the parade, many in attendance made their way to the cemetery for a ceremony honoring the local men and women who passed away after serving their country. The ceremony featured a patriotic musical selection from the Niles marching band, a vocal performance from the Michiana Christian Embassy Pastor Rev. Jeffrey Whittaker and a speech from USAF Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Chaplain Dr. John Oliver Hosler.