Eddies blank Vikings in district quarterfinals Published 7:10 am Friday, May 26, 2023

NILES — Two first-half goals, including an own goal by host Niles, helped Edwardsburg advance to the Division 2 District semifinals Tuesday in Stevensville.

The Eddies got a goal and an assist from Vivian Tomas in its 3-0 victory over the Vikings in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Amaya Shier scored the game-winning goal in the first half off an assist from Tomas.

Edwardsburg led 2-0 at halftime following an own-goal by Niles.

Tomas sealed the victory with her goal in the final 40 minutes of the postseason match. Joya Gates picked up the assist.

Edwardsburg (8-8-2) heads to Stevensville to face district host Lakeshore Tuesday night. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Two Wolverine Conference goes, Plainwell and Otsego, will square off in the second semifinal at approximately 7 p.m.

Plainwell was the conference champion, while Otsego finished third and Edwardsburg fourth in the final standings.