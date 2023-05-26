Cassopolis softball sweeps Lawton, baseball swept by Raiders Published 4:19 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis softball and baseball teams wrapped up their 2023 regular seasons Thursday against visiting Lawton and host Decatur, respectively.

The Ranger softball team swept the Blue Devils 15-3 and 11-5, while the baseball team dropped a pair of games to the Raiders, who won the Southwest 10 Conference championship with the sweep.

Cassopolis Softball

A 12-run third inning led Cassopolis to a five-inning victory in the opening game.

The Rangers had 11 hits, led by Elle Smith, who was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Mackenzie Boyer was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Atyanna Alford and Kayla Baker both finished with two hits. Ryley Bowsher added a triple.

Boyer was the winning pitcher as she scattered six hits and struck out four.

In the nightcap, trailing 5-2 after three innings, Cassopolis scored four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to complete the sweep.

The Rangers had nine hits in the second game, led by Makayla Robinson, who was 2-for-3 with a triple. Bowsher was also 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Quianna Murray and Boyer both had doubles.

Cassopolis will now turn its attention to the Division 3 District quarterfinals, which are being hosted by Constantine. The Rangers will face No. 4-ranked and defending district champion Buchanan at 4:30 p.m. in Constantine.

Cassopolis Baseball

Host Decatur built up an eight-run lead before the Rangers averted the shutout with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Gage Mitchell started and took the loss for Cassopolis. Cody Redmond came on in relief in the fifth inning.

Cassopolis had eight hits in the opener, including a double by Gavin Anderson.

In the nightcap, Rowan Bradford tossed a no-hitter for the Raiders, w

The Rangers travel to Bridgman Tuesday to face No. 16-ranked Brandywine in the Division 3 District quarterfinals. Play is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., who improved to 24-2 with the sweep.