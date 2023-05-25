Sticky Spoons Jam to open Niles storefront Published 8:41 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP — A popular small business is preparing to provide its tasty creations in its first storefront.

Sticky Spoons Jam, a veteran-owned business specializing in the production of jams, jellies and syrup using locally-sourced products from Michigan farms and small businesses – recently announced the upcoming opening of its licensed kitchen and storefront.

Sticky Spoons owner Aiye Akhigbe said they broke ground on the space at 11805 Pucker St. in December and hope to be in the space by next month to prepare for a July grand opening.

“I’m tired of making jam in my house,” Akhigbe said. “I am tired of jam in my house and cleaning up and we can never make enough (jam) for our customers. We have some items we would really like to test out.”

The store will feature Sticky Spoons products, a “veteran wall” space for veteran-made products, space for products from local small businesses and more.

“As a veteran, I truly believe in supporting other veterans,” said Akhigbe, a former Third-Class Petty Officer Engineman (Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist) in the United States Navy.

Sticky Spoons sells products at local Michigan and Indiana markets. Akhigbe founded the business in 2016 to feed her children preservative-free foods. By having a licensed kitchen, Akhigbe said Sticky Spoons Jam will be able to be sold on store shelves throughout the area. In addition, Akhigbe plans to host cooking and baking classes for community members to sign up and participate in.

“Why not,” she said. “Nobody else does it around here and I know a few trained chefs and they want to show people how to make different things.”

The business also aims to continue to identify and enter into profitable partnerships with shops in Michigan and beyond, including creating an exclusive lineup at Meijer’s Bridge Street Market. Akhigbe is excited to see her business grow and hopes the space will become a community gathering place for special events.

“It means a lot, but our success has really been about our customers,” she said. “We have some of the best customers out there. We have been really blessed to have customers who come back market after market, year after year, and support our business; but not just support us, they tell everybody about it. They talk about our business to the point where I’ve had people say ‘I’ve had your jam at my sister’s house, at my cousin’s house, my grandma gifted it to me for Christmas and things like that.

“It’s touching to us; it’s been a lot of hard work and it’s been a lot of fun. Now, we’re looking forward to even more fun with this. We’re going to be doing a lot more things.”

More information can be found online at stickyspoonsjam.com as well as its Facebook page “Sticky Spoons Jam, LLC”.