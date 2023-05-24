Daily Data: Wednesday, May 24

Published 11:44 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Scott Novak

TRACK & FIELD

Southwest 10 Meet

At Mendon

Girls Results

Team Scores

Centreville 170, Mendon 97.5, Bangor 65, Marcellus 60.5, Comstock 50, Hartford 45, Lawrence 43, White Pigeon 40, Cassopolis 34, Decatur 23, Bloomingdale 23

 

Individual Results

(Top Cassopolis, Marcellus Finishers)

100: 6. Layna Cardella (MAR) 14.04, 21. Mikayla Myrthil (CA) 16.43; 200: 8. Layna Cardella (MAR) 29.62; 400: 7. Layna Cardella (MAR) 1:10.30, 12. Alessa Blanchard (CA) 1:13.50; 800: 15. Emily Carlisle (CA) 3:24.95, 16. Emma Di Maggio (MAR) 3:27.72; 1,600: 12. Emma Di Maggio (MAR) 7:44.41; 3,200: 8. MacKenzie Bishop (MAR) 17:16.98; 100 hurdles: 4. Brooklyn Vantilburg (MAR) 18.63, 6. Quianna Murray (CA) 19.96; 300 hurdles: 2. Quianna Murray (CA) 52.88. 3. Brooklyn Vantilburg (MAR) 54.37; 400 relay: 3. Cassopolis 54.32, 11. Marcellus 1:06.73 800 relay: 2. Cassopolis 1:57.97, 10. Marcellus 2:09.83; 1,600 relay: 5. Marcellus 4:50.39; Shot put: 3. Alexis Millirans (CA) 31-10; High jump: 3. Brooklyn Vantilburg (MAR) 4-8; Pole vault: 1. Talan Hiemstra (MAR) 8-0; Long jump: 4. Layna Cardella (MAR) 14-1.5, 10. Lily Westrate (CA) 12-6.75

 

Boys Results

Team Scores

Centreville 116.5, Bangor 106, Comstock 91, Bloomingdale 69, White Pigeon 64, Hartford 55.5, Mendon 50, Marcellus 34.5, Cassopolis 30.5. Lawrence 27, Decatur 19

 

Individual Results

(Top Cassopolis, Marcellus Finishers)

100: 8. Neelanh Vanhphoumy (CA) 12.34, 24. Chance Jackson 13.86; 200: 9. Malachi Ward (CA) 25.71, 13. Chaze Taylor (MAR) 26.48; 400: 15. Joshua Jackson (MAR) 1:00.48; 800: 10. Joshua Jackson (MAR) 2:34.98; 1,600: 12. Jacob Adams (MAR) 5:46.13; 3,200: 13. Christian Klusman (MAR) 14:56.39; 110 hurdles: 2. Jadyn Brown (CA) 16.35, 5. Yona Goodlow (MAR) 17.76; 300 hurdles: 3. Yona Goodlow (MAR) 44.15; 400 relay: 5. Cassopolis 47.15, 7. Marcellus 49.85; 800 relay: 6. Marcellus 1:43.03; 1,600 relay: 6. Marcellus 3:52.94; 3,200 relay: 8. Marcellus 10:20.59; Shot put: 9. Marvin Jones Jr. 37-4; Discus: 5. Alex Shenfeld (MAR) 110-00; High jump: Kenny May (CA) 6-2, 5. Beau Ferguson (MAR) 5-6; Pole vault: 3. Jackson Krzycki (MAR) 10-0; Long jump: 7. Chaze Taylor (MAR) 18-4

 

BASEBALL

BRANDYWINE 4-11, RIVER VALLEY 3-1

At Niles

First Game

River Valley     002      010      0 – 3 5 1

Brandywine     001      001      2 – 4 6 0

Matt Veach (W), Ethan Adamczyk (4)

2B: Owen Hulett (BW)

 

Second Game

River Valley     001      00 – 1 2 0

Brandywine     510      41 – 11 8 0

Jacob Sherrick (W)

2B: Corban Gamble (BW), Owen Hulett (BW), Jaremiah Palmer (BW), Sherrick (BW)

Record: Brandywine 21-6

 

PAW PAW 10-10, NILES 2-3

At Paw Paw

First Game

Niles                000      002      0 – 2 0 3

Paw Paw         130      204      x – 10 10 1

Hahn (W), McCaw (6); Brian Gonzalez (L)

2B: Miller (PP), Buhl (PP)

3B: Miller (PP)

HR: Hindenmach (PP)

 

Second Game

Niles                003      000 – 3 0 0

Paw Paw         250      12 – 10 7 0

Hindenmach (W); Jaxen Racht (L)

2B: Lehto (PP)

3B: Hindenmach (PP)

HR: Hindenmach (PP)

Record: Niles 12-15, 3-8 Wolverine Conference

 

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 18-15, STURGIS 0-0

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Sturgis                  000 – 0 0 3

Edwardsburg   (12)6x – 18 19 0

Emma Denison (W); Northrop (L)_

2B: Lani Hardin (ED), Sydney Klaer (ED), Denison (ED), Averie Markel (ED), Lexi Schimpa (ED), Samantha Baker (ED)

3B: Lindsey Dalenberg (ED)

HR: Hardin (ED)

 

Second Game

Sturgis                000 – 0 0 2

Edwardsburg   429 – 15 12 0

Samantha Baker (W); Miller (L)

2B: Emma Denison (ED)

Record: Edwardsburg 25-7, 13-1 Wolverine Conference

DOWAGIAC 12-25, BRIDGMAN 3-12

At Dowagiac

First Game

Bridgman        000      201      0 – 3 6 3

Dowagiac        230      016      x – 12 10 0

Rebecca Guernsey (W); B. Gearhart (L), E. Schmaltz (1)

2B: E. Stavens (BR), Marlie Carpenter (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D)

HR: Schmaltz (BR), Slavens (BR)

 

Second Game

Bridgman        070      50 – 12 9 7

Dowagiac        147      (13)0 – 25 17 5

Caleigh Wimberley, Addie Wilson (W, 4), Rebecca Guernsey (5); E. Mangold, E. Schmaltz (L, 3)

2B: Gearhart (BR), Wimberley (D) 2, Wilson (D), Aubrey Busby (D), Ella Parker (D), Marlie Carpenter (D)

3B: Geaerhart (BR), Lyla Elrod (D)

Record: Dowagiac 15-13

 

NILES 7-12, PAW PAW 10-7

First Game

Niles                002      122      0 – 7 10 4

Paw Paw         131      302      x – 10 14 3

  1. VanderMeeden (W); Haylea Wilken (L)

2B: E Gerrard (N), Wilken (N), M. Haase (PP), VanderMeeden (PP)

3B: Kayla Kiggins (N)

 

Second Game

Niles                020      223      3 – 12 10 2

Paw Paw         302      200      0 – 7 11 5

Olivia Johnson (W); M. Haase (L)

2B: Kayla Kiggins (N), Haase (PP)

HR: VanderMeeden (PP)

Records: Niles 14-21, 5-9 Wolverine Conference

 

 

