Daily Data: Wednesday, May 24
Published 11:44 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023
TRACK & FIELD
Southwest 10 Meet
At Mendon
Girls Results
Team Scores
Centreville 170, Mendon 97.5, Bangor 65, Marcellus 60.5, Comstock 50, Hartford 45, Lawrence 43, White Pigeon 40, Cassopolis 34, Decatur 23, Bloomingdale 23
Individual Results
(Top Cassopolis, Marcellus Finishers)
100: 6. Layna Cardella (MAR) 14.04, 21. Mikayla Myrthil (CA) 16.43; 200: 8. Layna Cardella (MAR) 29.62; 400: 7. Layna Cardella (MAR) 1:10.30, 12. Alessa Blanchard (CA) 1:13.50; 800: 15. Emily Carlisle (CA) 3:24.95, 16. Emma Di Maggio (MAR) 3:27.72; 1,600: 12. Emma Di Maggio (MAR) 7:44.41; 3,200: 8. MacKenzie Bishop (MAR) 17:16.98; 100 hurdles: 4. Brooklyn Vantilburg (MAR) 18.63, 6. Quianna Murray (CA) 19.96; 300 hurdles: 2. Quianna Murray (CA) 52.88. 3. Brooklyn Vantilburg (MAR) 54.37; 400 relay: 3. Cassopolis 54.32, 11. Marcellus 1:06.73 800 relay: 2. Cassopolis 1:57.97, 10. Marcellus 2:09.83; 1,600 relay: 5. Marcellus 4:50.39; Shot put: 3. Alexis Millirans (CA) 31-10; High jump: 3. Brooklyn Vantilburg (MAR) 4-8; Pole vault: 1. Talan Hiemstra (MAR) 8-0; Long jump: 4. Layna Cardella (MAR) 14-1.5, 10. Lily Westrate (CA) 12-6.75
Boys Results
Team Scores
Centreville 116.5, Bangor 106, Comstock 91, Bloomingdale 69, White Pigeon 64, Hartford 55.5, Mendon 50, Marcellus 34.5, Cassopolis 30.5. Lawrence 27, Decatur 19
Individual Results
(Top Cassopolis, Marcellus Finishers)
100: 8. Neelanh Vanhphoumy (CA) 12.34, 24. Chance Jackson 13.86; 200: 9. Malachi Ward (CA) 25.71, 13. Chaze Taylor (MAR) 26.48; 400: 15. Joshua Jackson (MAR) 1:00.48; 800: 10. Joshua Jackson (MAR) 2:34.98; 1,600: 12. Jacob Adams (MAR) 5:46.13; 3,200: 13. Christian Klusman (MAR) 14:56.39; 110 hurdles: 2. Jadyn Brown (CA) 16.35, 5. Yona Goodlow (MAR) 17.76; 300 hurdles: 3. Yona Goodlow (MAR) 44.15; 400 relay: 5. Cassopolis 47.15, 7. Marcellus 49.85; 800 relay: 6. Marcellus 1:43.03; 1,600 relay: 6. Marcellus 3:52.94; 3,200 relay: 8. Marcellus 10:20.59; Shot put: 9. Marvin Jones Jr. 37-4; Discus: 5. Alex Shenfeld (MAR) 110-00; High jump: Kenny May (CA) 6-2, 5. Beau Ferguson (MAR) 5-6; Pole vault: 3. Jackson Krzycki (MAR) 10-0; Long jump: 7. Chaze Taylor (MAR) 18-4
BASEBALL
BRANDYWINE 4-11, RIVER VALLEY 3-1
At Niles
First Game
River Valley 002 010 0 – 3 5 1
Brandywine 001 001 2 – 4 6 0
Matt Veach (W), Ethan Adamczyk (4)
2B: Owen Hulett (BW)
Second Game
River Valley 001 00 – 1 2 0
Brandywine 510 41 – 11 8 0
Jacob Sherrick (W)
2B: Corban Gamble (BW), Owen Hulett (BW), Jaremiah Palmer (BW), Sherrick (BW)
Record: Brandywine 21-6
PAW PAW 10-10, NILES 2-3
At Paw Paw
First Game
Niles 000 002 0 – 2 0 3
Paw Paw 130 204 x – 10 10 1
Hahn (W), McCaw (6); Brian Gonzalez (L)
2B: Miller (PP), Buhl (PP)
3B: Miller (PP)
HR: Hindenmach (PP)
Second Game
Niles 003 000 – 3 0 0
Paw Paw 250 12 – 10 7 0
Hindenmach (W); Jaxen Racht (L)
2B: Lehto (PP)
3B: Hindenmach (PP)
HR: Hindenmach (PP)
Record: Niles 12-15, 3-8 Wolverine Conference
SOFTBALL
EDWARDSBURG 18-15, STURGIS 0-0
At Edwardsburg
First Game
Sturgis 000 – 0 0 3
Edwardsburg (12)6x – 18 19 0
Emma Denison (W); Northrop (L)_
2B: Lani Hardin (ED), Sydney Klaer (ED), Denison (ED), Averie Markel (ED), Lexi Schimpa (ED), Samantha Baker (ED)
3B: Lindsey Dalenberg (ED)
HR: Hardin (ED)
Second Game
Sturgis 000 – 0 0 2
Edwardsburg 429 – 15 12 0
Samantha Baker (W); Miller (L)
2B: Emma Denison (ED)
Record: Edwardsburg 25-7, 13-1 Wolverine Conference
DOWAGIAC 12-25, BRIDGMAN 3-12
At Dowagiac
First Game
Bridgman 000 201 0 – 3 6 3
Dowagiac 230 016 x – 12 10 0
Rebecca Guernsey (W); B. Gearhart (L), E. Schmaltz (1)
2B: E. Stavens (BR), Marlie Carpenter (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D)
HR: Schmaltz (BR), Slavens (BR)
Second Game
Bridgman 070 50 – 12 9 7
Dowagiac 147 (13)0 – 25 17 5
Caleigh Wimberley, Addie Wilson (W, 4), Rebecca Guernsey (5); E. Mangold, E. Schmaltz (L, 3)
2B: Gearhart (BR), Wimberley (D) 2, Wilson (D), Aubrey Busby (D), Ella Parker (D), Marlie Carpenter (D)
3B: Geaerhart (BR), Lyla Elrod (D)
Record: Dowagiac 15-13
NILES 7-12, PAW PAW 10-7
First Game
Niles 002 122 0 – 7 10 4
Paw Paw 131 302 x – 10 14 3
- VanderMeeden (W); Haylea Wilken (L)
2B: E Gerrard (N), Wilken (N), M. Haase (PP), VanderMeeden (PP)
3B: Kayla Kiggins (N)
Second Game
Niles 020 223 3 – 12 10 2
Paw Paw 302 200 0 – 7 11 5
Olivia Johnson (W); M. Haase (L)
2B: Kayla Kiggins (N), Haase (PP)
HR: VanderMeeden (PP)
Records: Niles 14-21, 5-9 Wolverine Conference