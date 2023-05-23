Roundup: Rangers dominate league tourney; Niles sixth at pre-regional Published 9:39 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

STURGIS — There are dominating performances, and then there is what the Cassopolis golf team did to the Southwest 10 Conference at the league tournament Monday.

The Rangers successfully defending its league title by shooting a 310 at the St. Joe Valley Golf Club, which was 51 strokes better than runner-up Comstock which shot 361. Mendon finished third with a 367 and White Pigeon fourth with a 381.

Three Cassopolis players shared medalist honors as Luis Laurenz Diwo, Kenny may and William Westrate all shot 77. The Rangers also counted Braydon Westrate’s 78 toward its score.

Marcellus, which finished sixth, was led by Dawsen Lehew’s 90.

Division 2 Pre-Regional

Gull Lake shot 310 to win the pre-regional hosted by the Coldwater Golf Club Monday.

Vicksburg was second with a 318 and Jackson Northwest third with a 321. Niles finished sixth with a 340.

Jackson Northwest’s Cody Rowe was the medalist after shooting an even-par 72.

The Vikings were led by Aiden Krueger’s 82.