Niles approves provisional marijuana grower license Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

NILES — A new marijuana business is setting up shop in Niles.

The Niles City Council voted 6-1 to grant GenTerra, LLC permission to obtain a Class C grower license – up to 2,000 plants – for its 1312 Lake St. location during Monday’s meeting. Councilmember Georgia Boggs casted the dissenting vote.

1312 Lake St. is zoned industrial and located in an industrial area with unlimited grower licenses. The building is the current marihuana growing location for Chedder Bobs. This location is changing business ownership.

With the request approved, a provisional marijuana grower license will be issued. If GenTerra becomes fully licensed through the State of Michigan, a City of Niles license will be issued after the proper inspections have taken place.

GennTerra has paid the required $2,500 application fee. If fully licensed, an additional $2,500 licensing fee will be due to the City.