Cassopolis Ross Beatty announces Class of 2023 Top 10 Published 1:42 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The administration and staff at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School are proud to announce the Top Ten Graduates from the Class of 2023.

The following students have excelled both in and out of the classroom by maintaining a superb academic record, while also participating in numerous extracurricular activities and teams. Commencement will take place on Thursday, June 1st at 7:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium.

Graduating as Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 is Alexis Millirans. Alexis is the daughter of Amie and Justin Anderson. During high school she has been a member of the National Honor Society, the Varsity Volleyball Team, Varsity Basketball Team, Cross Country Team, and Track Team. Alexis plans to attend Calvin University where she will continue throwing for their track team and finishing her degree in Criminology.

Representing the Class of 2023 as Salutatorian is Devin Hawkins. Devin is the daughter of Cliff and Heather Hawkins. During high school, she has participated in National Honor Society, Student Senate, where she currently serves as the student body president, the Varsity Boys and Girls Golf Teams, and the FFA Parliamentary Procedure and Greenhand Conduct of Meetings Teams. Devin plans to attend DePaul University where she will pursue a Finance Degree in hopes of becoming a Financial Advisor.

Karlee Talbot is the daughter of Kristina and Andrew Talbot. She is involved in National Honor Society, The SADD Program, Educational Talent Search, Varsity Marching Band, Robotics, Concert Band and Jazz Band. Karlee plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University to major in Pre-Veterinary Medicine in hopes of becoming a Small Animal Veterinarian.

Jin Mei Tusin is the daughter of William and Tammy Tusin. During high school she has been the drive coach for the Robotics Team, a member of the Cassopolis Marching Band, Concert Band, and Jazz Band, and has participated in Science Olympiad. After high school, Jin Mei plans on attending Southwestern Michigan College and then transferring to a four year university to pursue an Art Education Degree.

Reese Williams is the son of Rodney Williams and Tracey Lykins. During high school he has participated in Robotics as the head of engineering, Theater, the FFA Parliamentary Procedure and Greenhand Conduct of Meetings Teams, Concert Band, Varsity Marching Band, Jazz Band, SMC Symphonic Band, Varsity Golf, and Science Olympiad. Reese will attend SMC next year, and afterward will transfer to a 4-year university to pursue his Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Miki Williams is the daughter of Kristen and Donald Williams. During her time in high school, she has been active in Concert, Jazz, and Marching Band, as well as SMC’s Symphonic Band, Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combo, Select Voices, Concert Choir, and Women’s Ensemble. She has also served on Student Senate, as an FFA Chapter Officer, a member of NHS, and as the Marching Band’s Drum Major. She plans to finish her Music Degree at SMC in 2024, and transfer to WMU to study Vocal and Instrumental Performance.

Brayden Westrate is the son of Kurt Westrate and Theresa Fessenden. In high school, Brayden has participated on the Varsity Football, Basketball, and Golf teams. Brayden is also a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, Brayden plans to attend a four-year university, but is still undecided at the moment. He plans to study Aviation in hopes of becoming a pilot.

Logan Pflug is the son of Terry and Lindsay Gorham-Pflug. During his time in high school, Logan has been active in the Marching Band, FFA Greenhand Conduct of Meetings Team, and the Varsity Soccer, Football, Basketball, Track, and Golf Teams. He was also a Student Senate Representative for the Freshman Class, is a member of the National Honor Society, and participated in the Educational Talent Search Program. In the fall, Logan plans on attending Spring Arbor University to play on the golf team, while also pursuing a Nursing Degree.



Hannah Guffey is the daughter of Jessica Lukowski and James Guffey. During high school she participated in National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to attend Southwestern Michigan College for the first two years, and then transfer to a four-year university in hopes of becoming a preschool teacher.



Rachel Williams is the daughter of Terry and Felicia Williams. During high school, she participated in National Honor Society, Student Senate, where she currently serves as the student body treasurer, the Varsity Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball Teams. Rachel plans to attend Ferris State University where she will pursue a degree in Dental Hygiene.