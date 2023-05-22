Roundup: Eddies 3-0 at Blue Chip tourney; Dowagiac 2-1 at River Valley Published 1:47 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

BYRON CENTER — The schedule for the Edwardsburg softball team is loaded with talented teams that continue to challenge the Eddies as they prepare for the postseason.

On Saturday, Edwardsburg went 3-0 at the Blue Chip Tournament in Byron Center, defeating South Lyon 7-5, No. 5-ranked (Division 1) Jenison 3-1 and Division 3 honorable mention pick Clinton 13-7.

In Three Oaks, the Dowagiac softball team went 2-1 at the River Valley Invitational Saturday.

Blue Chip Tournament

Emma Denison shut down South Lyon after it has scored four runs in the opening inning against starter Victoria Pulling. Only one of those runs were earned.

Denison worked the final six and two-third innings, allowing one run on six hits with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win in relief.

The Eddies scored a run in the bottom of the first to make it 5-1 before cutting the lead to 5-3 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Edwardsburg’s four-run sixth inning proved to be the difference.

The Eddies (23-7) finished the game with 11 hits, including two each by Samantha Baker, Sydney Klaer and Denison. Lani Hardin had a double, while Denison and Caitlin Tighe both hit home runs.

Edwardsburg had to rally again to defeat No. 5-ranked (Division 1) Jenison after trailing 2-0.

The Eddies scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the victory.

Pulling started and worked the first six inning to earn the victory. She allowed seven hits. Denison came on in the seventh to record the save. She struck out three and did not give up a run.

Edwardsburg had three hits in the contest, including a double by Hardin.

A seven-run third inning allowed the Eddies build a 9-1 lead over Clinton, which is an honorable mention pick in the latest Division 3 poll. Edwardsburg would score three times in the top of the seven to make sure the game was out of reach.

The Eddies finished with 17 hits. Denison led the way offensively with a 4-for-5 performance, which included a home run and four RBIs. Tighe was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, while Baker had a single, a double and an RBI. Lindsey Dalenberg and Hardin also had two hits.

Pulling started and worked the first three and two-third innings to pick up the victory. She allowed one run on four hits. Baker pitched the final three and a third innings.

River Valley Invitational

The Chieftains defeated Lakeland Conference rival Brandywine 13-7 and Athens 20-2, but lost to Hamilton, which is listed among the honorable mention teams in the latest Division 2 rankings, 4-1.

Brandywine went 0-3 on the day as the Bobcats also lost to Hamilton 15-5 and to Decatur 11-10.

The Chieftains used a five-run fourth inning to take command of a one-run contest against the Bobcats.

Both teams got off to a quick start as Brandywine outscored Dowagiac 3-2 in the opening inning and led 7-5 after three frames.

After grabbing the 10-7 lead, Dowagiac added a pair of runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull away.

Rebecca Guernsey scattered seven hits to earn the victory in the circle for the Chieftains.

Marlie Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs to lead Dowagiac offensively. Aubrey Busby was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

Presley Gogley started and took the loss for the Bobcats as she gave up eight hits. Adelyn Drotoz came on in relief in the fifth and allowed four hits.

Chloe Parker was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Brandywine, which also got doubles from Paige Krisher and Gogley.

Dowagiac was held to one hit against Hamilton and trailed 4-0 when it scored a run in the top of the seventh to avert the shutout.

Bree Behnke had the lone hit for the Chieftains, which was a double.

Caleigh Wimberley allowed four runs on hits.

Athens was no match for Dowagiac, which scores four, seven and nine runs in the first three innings to account for its total.

The Chieftains finished with 11 hits, including Carpenter, who was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs. Busby was 2-for-4 with a double. Ella Parker also had a double for Dowagiac, which improved to 11-13 on the season.

Carpenter now has five home runs on the season.

A six-run first inning got Hamilton off and running against Brandywine Saturday.

The Hawkeyes would also score two in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

The Bobcats tried to make a comeback with three runs in the third to cut the Hamilton lead to 8-4, but gave up three in the bottom half of the inning to end the rally.

The Bobcats had five hits in the contest, led by Chloe Parker’s two home runs. Drotoz started and took the loss for Brandywine.

Against Decatur, the Bobcats dug themselves an 11-2 hole before scoring eight times in the bottom of the seventh.

Brandywine had 10 hits in the contest, including doubles by Drotoz, Macy Pellow, Parker and Lyka Alfanta.