Niles man gets jail time, probation for fleeing police

May 22, 2023

NILES — Area residents were sentenced on a variety of charges Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Cody Allen Milewski, 27, of Niles, pleaded guilty to fourth degree fleeing and eluding police and was sentenced to two years probation, 28 days in jail, 90 days tether and $658 in fines and costs.

He also pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated and was sentenced to a concurrent 28 days in jail and $1,010 in fines and costs. He received another concurrent 28 day jail term and assessed $198 in fines and costs for resisting and obstructing police.

The incident occurred Feb. 18 in Niles Township. His blood alcohol level was .21, more than twice the legal limit, and he ran a red light before being stopped.

Defense attorney Shannon Sible said Milewski had been laid off from work before the incident happened. Milewski apologized for his actions. “I’m sorry that I messed up, I was going through a stressful time and made some horrible choices,” he said. “I’d appreciate being given the chance to show that that’s not me.”

Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith noted that while Milewski doesn’t have much of a record, he now has two felonies on his record. “You placed others at risk including the police,” she said. “It was very dangerous. You need to deal with stress better and not put others in danger.”

Judge Smith told Milewski that another felony conviction could result in a prison term. “Hopefully that’s the incentive you need to change.”