Local MSU alumni club to host annual Steak & Suds event June 13 Published 1:36 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Michigan State University Spartans Alumni Club will hold its annual Steak & Suds Event 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Berrien County Sportsman’s Club, 2985 Linco Rd., Berrien Springs.

This is the 35th year of the event which features fellowship, food and guests Sparty and Zeke. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served from 6:10 to 7:45 p.m. This event will honor Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson, the three students killed in the February 13 campus shooting, as well as the five wounded.

Tickets are $35 per person and offered online only. Tickets may be purchased at https://SNS2023.eventbrite.com until June 5. There are no ticket sales at the door.

Alumni and friends are also invited to support the Berrien County Spartans Endowed Scholarship Fund. A cash 50/50 raffle is planned to benefit the endowed scholarship fund.

For more information, email Joanne at davidhiz@msu.edu, or call Ken at 269-252-3369.