Local athletes qualify for state finals Published 6:21 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The host Berrien Springs boys track team successfully defended its Division 2 Regional championship under less than ideal conditions Friday.

On a wet and chilly night, the Shamrocks dominated the field as they scored 132 points to easily outdistance runner-up Vicksburg, which finished with 87 points. Otsego was third with 81 and Lakeshore fourth with 61.

Edwardsburg finished seventh (45,5), Niles ninth (32) and Dowagiac 10th with 19 points.

The Otsego girls track team scored 121 points to win the regional title. Berrien Springs was second with 93, Sturgis third with 82 and Lakeshore fourth with 59.5 points.

Edwardsburg placed eighth (37), Niles ninth (25) and Dowagiac 13th with 15 points.

Niles’ Aydan Mccarey was the only two-time state qualifier on the boys side as he finished second in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.75 and second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 41.10 to advance to the state meet, which will be June 3 at Forest Hills Eastern High School.

The Chieftains had one state qualifier for its boys track team as Owen Saylor finished second in the 800-meters with a time of 2:03.52.

The Vikings’ Ethan Chambliss was second in the high jump with a height of 6-feet. Edwardsburg’s Larson Fesseden qualified in the discus with a throw of 139-feet.

The other state qualifier was the Eddies’ 1,600-meter relay team. The squad of Kya Bryant, Kaleb Brown, Mobius Stubblefield and Dylan Leep finished third with a qualifying time of 3:31.10.

Niles’ Elle Ruiz-Grant was the only Leader Publication athlete to qualify in more than one event as she finished second in the discus with a throw of 112-6, while she also finished third in the shot put, but qualified with a toss of 36-3.

Eddies’ freshman Sarah Pippin was the lone regional champion as she cleared 5-2 to win the high jump.

Edwardsburg’s Claire Ritchey qualified for the state finals with a third-place finish in the 800 as she posted a time of 2:24.16.