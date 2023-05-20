Jefferson Township crash sends pair to the hospital Published 9:41 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A two-vehicle accident on M-60 southwest of Dailey Road in Jefferson Township sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the personal injury crash at approximately 11:44 p.m.

Initial investigation showed that a Jeep Compass, driven by Leila Marie Ellis, 28, of Granger, Indiana, was heading northwest on M-60. A Subaru Legacy, driven by Melanie Kay Guthrie, 60, of Niles, was traveling southwest on M-60. Ellis’s vehicle crossed the centerline, crashing into Guthrie’s vehicle.

PrideCare Ambulance transported the passenger of the Jeep Compass, Timothy Bryant Pruitt Jr., 30, of South Bend, Indiana, to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. Melanie Guthrie was transported by SMCAS Ambulance to the Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in this crash, and all parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Assisting agencies on scene were the Cassopolis Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance Service, and the SMCAS Ambulance Service.