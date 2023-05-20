Impressive Buchanan voter turnout Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

Congratulations to the Bertrand, Buchanan, Galien, Niles 1, Niles 5, Oronoko and Weesaw townships and Buchanan City voters who came out through the cold and pouring rain on May 2 to make their voices heard. On that day, 2,785 voters turned out to defeat the Buchanan Community Schools bond in a 61 percent landslide, 1,684 No and 1,087 Yes.

Voters I’ve talked to since the election know that the bond was defeated; however, their magnificent turnout numbers have not been widely reported. The Buchanan school district experienced a 38.54 percent turnout compared to the overall 27.95 percent turnout for Berrien County. Bertrand Township’s turnout was 40.71 percent, high for a general election and exceptional for a special election with only a school bond on the ballot.

We hear so much negativity about not being able to get a fair vote and not believing we can win. Not so. Thank you to all the voters who turned out to make their voices heard no matter whether it was “yes” or “no.” Voting is people power and such great numbers need to be recognized.

Carla Johnson Johnson

Buchanan