WATCH: ESS 6 Degrees Resale hosts ribbon-cutting for new location Published 4:37 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — One of Southwest Michigan’s most popular resale stores has reopened at a new location.

ESS 6 Degrees Resale, formerly 6 Degrees, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrating its new space at 53 W. Wall Street in Benton Harbor.

Their new space, near Houndstooth and across from Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park is bright, well-stocked, and ready to serve the community with everything from kitchen items to furniture to clothing and everything in between. ESS 6 Degrees will continue to offer complimentary pickup service for all donations, especially larger items. Scheduling a pickup is as simple as calling (269) 927-6060.

ESS 6 Degrees assists in finding a second home for gently-used goods with all proceeds from each sale supporting the functions of their parent company, Emergency Shelter Services, Inc. 100 percent of the proceeds supplement operation costs of the ESS shelter, the only women and family shelter in Berrien County, and their rental assistance programming with the goal of ending homelessness.

For more information about ESS or ESS 6 Degrees Resale, visit their website essberrien.org or on Facebook @ESSResale and Instagram @ESSofBerrien.