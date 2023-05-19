Fastest growing sport looking to expand in Dowagiac Published 10:04 am Friday, May 19, 2023

DOWAGIAC — One of the fastest growing sports in the country is expanding in Dowagiac.

Pickleball is being played by more than 4.8 million “picklers” in the United States. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Like the rest of the country, southwest Michigan is seeing a huge growth in the sport. New courts were recently dedicated in Niles, which is the home of Paddletek, one of the largest manufacturers of pickleball paddles in the country, while in Dowagiac, the former Dowagiac Union High School tennis courts are being transformed into pickleball courts.

There are several courts already in use with more to come. The courts are the home of a league of picklers, which competes at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Out side of that time, the courts are open to the public for use.