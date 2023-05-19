Cassopolis set to host 2023 Beach Bash June 2-3 Published 12:09 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — From food trucks and fireworks to a beer garden and live music, one local community is pulling out all the stops for its annual summer celebration.

The Cassopolis Main Street Committee is set to host Beach Bash ‘23 throughout downtown Cassopolis Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

Events begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2 (and 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3) with free kayak, paddle board and paddle boat rentals, which will be available until 8 p.m. both days. Headlining bands include DJ D&T Productions, Starlord and BLAMMO on Friday night and DJ D&T Productions, ZERO and Ultrafab on Saturday night. Festivities end at midnight both nights, with fireworks scheduled for 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

A beer garden will be open both nights from 2 p.m. until midnight and will be located at the Sinclair Station at the corner of Jefferson Street and Broadway Street. June 2 beer garden tips will be a donation to Cassopolis Little League and June 3’s will be a donation to Cassopolis Band Boosters who are raising money for new uniforms.

For younger attendees, a free children’s area will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The area, located near the Cassopolis Municipal Complex at 121 N. Disbrow St., will feature seven inflatable attractions, face painting, crafts, a Touch a Truck event and more.

Food vendors include Tazty Treats, Honey Bunnies, Taqueria Don Chepe and Curly Q’s BBQ. New this year will be satellite speakers in the beer garden and at food truck row so guests can enjoy the music everywhere.

For a complete schedule of activities and other information, visitcassopolismainstreet.com/beach-bash.