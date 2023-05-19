Buchanan girls finish second at Division 3 Regional Published 6:09 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

BANGOR — The Buchanan girls team finished runner-up to Lawton at the Division 3 Track and Field Regional hosted by Bangor High School Thursday.

The Blue Devils finished with 144 points to easily win the regional championship. The Bucks finished with 81 points, well ahead of third-place Schoolcraft, which finished with 65 points.

Brandywine placed ninth with 28 points and Cassopolis 14th with 12 points.

Jillian McKean, of Buchanan, was a three-time regional champion as she won the 100- and 200-meters with times of 13.02 and 27.24, respectively. She then joined Audrey Lietz, Makynna Williams and Alaina Nagel to win the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:50.56.

The Bucks had two additional regional champions as Faith Carson won the shot put with a toss of 34-11.25 and Madeline Young won the 3,200-meter with a time of 12:18.50

Brandywine’s best finish came from Allison Fedore, who placed fourth in the 100-meters with a time of 13.81.

Cassopolis had one state qualifier, as Quianna Murray finished second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 50.59.

The top two finishers from each event qualify for the state finals, which will be June 3 at Kent City High School.

The Brandywine boys track team finished ninth with 35 points, while Buchanan was 13th with 32 points and Cassopolis 15th with 22 points.

Lawton was the regional champion with 82 points. Delton-Kellogg finished second with 73 and Bridgman third with 60.

The Bobcats, Bucks and Rangers had one individual state qualifier each.

Brandywine’s Kevin Roberts was runner-up in the pole vault with a height of 12-feet, while Buchanan’s Britain Philip was second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 41.58. The Rangers’ Kenny May finished tied for second in the high jump with a height of 5-8.