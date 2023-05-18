Marion Magnolia Farms to host annual artisan market Sunday Published 5:29 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A local event space is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year.

Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis, is set to host its annual spring market event featuring more than 60 local artisans, vendors and food trucks from across Michiana from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Owner Brittany File opened Marion Magnolia Farms in the summer of 2020 after she and her husband renovated a 200-year-old barn just north of M-62. The result of their work is a glamourous, farm-style event space complete with crystal chandeliers and vintage couches.

The space has primarily been used as a private wedding venue but also has been used to host local events such as the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Daddy Daughter Dance, a fundraiser for the Dowagiac Area History Museum and last year’s Oktoberfest market.

Other activities, shops and items that can be found at the market include a caricature artist, face painting, Barnyard on The Go by Hidden Acres, music, drinks made from their bar by Lindy’s restaurant and more.

Due to the high number of vehicles, the venue has hired parking attendants and will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle.