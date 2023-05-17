Search warrant leads to drug, stolen property arrest in Pokagon Township Published 11:33 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A theft investigation led to the arrest of one individual Wednesday morning in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team.

Detectives conducted a search warrant Wednesday morning on an address in the 29000 block of Pokagon St. inPokagon Township to locate stolen property. Detectives detained one individual at the residence. Upon searching the residence, detectives located stolen property, methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm.

Detectives are requesting charges on individual(s) with the Cass County Prosecutor’s office. The suspect(s) names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges. Assisting Agency’s include the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Dowagiac Police Department, Cass County Felony Detectives, and Cass County K-9 Neera. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.