Rodney J. Barclay Published 11:51 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Sept. 12, 1963-May 11, 2023

Rodney Jermond Barclay, Sr. 59, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Sept. 12, 1963, in Aurora, Illinois, the oldest of two children born to Larry and Sandra Barclay. He married Deborah Jean “Debbie” Imburgia Aug. 19, 1997, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Rodney’s favorite sports were fishing, biking, and wrestling. He cherished spending time with his family and friends. He had a big heart and would look for and find ways to help others in need. One of the many ways was to distribute gift cards for food, clothing, and bottles of water.

Rodney will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Debbie Barclay; six children, Rodney Barclay, Jr., Rachel Barclay, Ronald Barclay,

Ragan (Brian) Kearney, Robert Barclay, Ranee (Mike) Betz; nine grandchildren, Austin Barclay,

Katrina Barclay, Jazmine Barclay, Brooklyn Barclay, Ezra Cavenaugh, Tyleania Cavenaugh,

Cyleah Cavenaugh, Genesis Cavenaugh, Mason Betz; one great grandson, Jonathan Cayea; his father, Larry Barclay; niece and nephew, Crystal Salmon, Danny; and cousins, Kevin Curry, Delora Wilson, and Mark Ward.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his sister, Laura Salmon Barclay; aunts, Sharon Barclay, Marie Snow; and his uncle, Bob Ward.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Rodney be made to the family for distribution to homeless and women’s shelters, care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com