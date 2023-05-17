ESS 6 Degrees Reopens Resale Store in New Location Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — One of Southwest Michigan’s most popular resale stores is reopening at a new location, but keeping their mission the same.

ESS 6 Degrees Resale, formerly 6 Degrees, serves as a way to declutter homes while fighting homelessness in Berrien County.

After months of readying their new location and moving inventory, their new space at 53 W. Wall Street in Benton Harbor is open and ready to serve the public. Their new space, near Houndstooth and across from Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park is bright, well-stocked, and ready to serve the community with everything from kitchen items to furniture to clothing and everything in between. ESS 6 Degrees will continue to offer complimentary pickup service for all donations, especially larger items. Scheduling a pickup is as simple as calling (269) 927-6060.

ESS 6 Degrees assists in finding a second home for gently-used goods with all proceeds from each sale supporting the functions of their parent company, Emergency Shelter Services, Inc. 100 percent of the proceeds supplement operation costs of the ESS shelter, the only women and family shelter in Berrien County, and their rental assistance programming with the goal of ending homelessness.

“ESS serves as the entry point to support those at risk of homelessness. Every night, we provide 28 beds to families across Berrien County, with the Resale store providing a tremendous level of financial support for the shelter,” says Executive Director Reshella Hawkins. “We invite the community to join us at our new location, be it shopping or donating, and learn how they are directly impacting adults and children here at home.”

“The business model that ESS has created is impressive and innovative. They’ve directly invited the public to take a role in their clients’ transformation simply by donating gently used items that they no longer need and shopping at the Resale store,” says Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber President & CEO Arthur Havlicek. “The beauty of working with an organization such as ESS is the impact made as a whole is far greater than we, as individuals, will ever realize on our own.”

For more information about ESS or ESS 6 Degrees Resale, visit their website essberrien.org or on Facebook @ESSResale and Instagram @ESSofBerrien.