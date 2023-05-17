Eddies finish third for third, Niles sixth at Division 3 Regional Published 11:41 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

VICKSBURG — For the first time in six years, the Edwardsburg tennis team will not compete in the Division 3 state finals.

The Eddies’ streak of five consecutive appearances ended Wednesday when Edwardsburg finished tied for third at the Division 3 Regional Tournament hosted by Vicksburg.

Parma Western won six of the eight flights to score 28 points. The host Bulldogs were second with 19 points. Battle Creek Pennfield and Edwardsburg both finished with 12 points.

The top two teams, and any team that has 18 or more points, advances to the state finals. The runner-up at No. 1 singles also advances to the state tournament if they are not already on a qualifying team.

Niles placed sixth with seven points.

The Vikings’ Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson were defeated in the finals at No. 1 doubles by Parma Western’s Alena Engle and Teagan Robertson 6-0 and 6-0.