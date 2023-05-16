Richard Kenyon Published 11:59 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

June 30, 1948-April 28, 2023

Richard Dale Kenyon, Sr., 74, of Jones, died peacefully Friday, April 28, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began June 30, 1948, in Pipestone, Minnesota, the eldest of eight children born to Orlan Kenyon and Christine Bowen. He married Laura E. Morrison April 28, 1991, in Custer, Michigan.

Richard was a devoted husband and faithful man. He was a proud member of Volinia Baptist Church and was happy to have been baptized on March 3, 2019. He used to drive racecars in Galesburg and Mottville, and long after he could no longer race, he enjoyed being an avid attendee at the local tracks. He enjoyed watching wrestling and Gunsmoke while eating Mom’s homemade popcorn. There was nothing better than Willy’s winter ribs on the grill, playing Skip Bo with anyone willing, and reading his Bible. Richard cherished his family and loved spending time with them. He especially enjoyed finding different ways to make his grandchildren laugh, including creative rides with his motorized chair and the always surprise visits from Mr. Stubby. He was a hard worker and could not sit still. For Richard “Hammerhead,” that meant being a mechanic, entrepreneur, and leading the way across the country, as a mobile home escort, with his family in tow and following suit. He always made sure the lawn was mowed, even if it meant using his motorized chair and a push mower. For Richard, if there was a will, there was a way, but his priority was making sure that his family always knew that he loved them berry mush and whole much.

Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Laura E. Kenyon of Jones; daughters, Rose Kenyon of Kalamazoo, Shannon Kenyon of Jones, Megan (Jason) Vanlandingham of Baroda, Emily Kenyon of Niles; sons, Richard Dale Kenyon II of Sturgis, Samuel Kenyon of White Pigeon; several grandchildren, Kaylynn, Janice, Jaylynn, Jaydynn, Joseph, Xander, Isaiah, Leo, Travis Jr., Asia, Rilee, Amber, Bella, Bentley, Xaine, Charlotte; the first great grandchild on the way; three brothers, Robert Bowen of Galesburg, Gerald Bowen of Kalamazoo, Steven Bowen of Scottville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Melissa Whitfield; two sons, William Kenyon II, William Harper; two grandsons, Darreion, Jordan; siblings, William Kenyon, Cherries Moffett, Larry Bowen, Arthur Bowen, Donna Bowen, and Donald Bowen.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Richard’s life Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. in Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur, Michigan with the Reverend Dr. M.L.J. Shinabery officiating.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Richard may be made to Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur, Michigan 49045

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com