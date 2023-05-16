Dowagiac Superintendent to retire in 2024 Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

DOWAGIAC — One local school district will soon say farewell to its superintendent at the end of the next school year.

In a letter to parents and staff Tuesday afternoon, Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan Whan announced he will be retiring as Superintendent of DUHS after the 2023-24 school year.

“Looking back over my life, it is interesting to realize that at the end of next year, I will have been “in school” for 50 years,” Whan wrote. “During my career as an educator, God has blessed me greatly. I am proud of all the accomplishments we have achieved together on behalf of the thousands of students and families served in multiple districts.

“Throughout my professional journey, I have promised the love of my life, my wife Diana, that when I knew the time was right, I would make the decision of completion without hesitation. The 2023-24 school year will be my 31st year in education, my 26th as an administrator, with 12 of those years being a superintendent. With that, I have concluded that at this stage of our family’s life and believing that the district is in a good place for the future, the time is right, and I can leave at a high point.”

Prior to becoming DUS Superintendent, Whan served as Superintendent of Grant Public Schools for six years and Assistant Superintendent of Bedford Public Schools for two years. Before that, Whan was Principal of Godwin Heights High School for seven years and Assistant Principal for Bay City Central High School for four years.

Whan said that the announcement was made at this time to give the district more lead time. This way, the Board can develop a solid transition plan for choosing the next superintendent for the 2024-25 school year.

“Please know my work as Superintendent of Dowagiac Union Schools is not done yet,” he wrote. “We have much to do over the next year as we continue to build a solid foundation for the district’s future. I look forward to working side by side with the leadership team and the staff as we continue to support students, focusing on “Developing today’s learners to be tomorrow’s leaders.”