Dowagiac honors April Students of The Month Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education honored the district’s April Students of The Month during its meeting Monday night at Dowagiac Middle School.

One student was chosen from each school after a nomination from a staff member. Each student of the month received a framed certificate and a T-shirt with their name printed on it.

Freshman Sharey Cruz was chosen as Dowagiac Union High School’s Student of The Month and was nominated by teacher Jennings Brosnan. While Brosnan was not able to attend, Principal Kelly Millin read a letter Brosnan had prepared.

“Sharey is an excellent student,” Brosnan wrote. “She’s very quiet, but if you talk to her, she always has a smile, a positive attitude and an eagerness to learn… Sharey is interested in fine arts including drawing and playing in the chieftain marching band. Her advice to incoming freshmen is to simply be yourselves.”

After graduating from Dowagiac Union, Cruz hopes to continue her study of fine arts at SMC and then transfer to a four-year university of her choice.

Brianna Garcia, an eighth grader at Dowagiac Middle School, was chosen for Student of The Month and was nominated by teacher Sue Grear. Garcia said what she loves most about middle school is the soccer club. Her favorite teacher is English with Jennifer Wilson. While Grear was not able to attend, Principal Dr. Sean Wightman read a letter Grear had prepared.

“Brianna is one of the nicest young ladies you’ll ever meet,” Grear wrote. “She is always polite, kind and helpful to her peers and her teachers. She puts great effort into all of her work and strives to learn and do well every day. Her attitude is always positive and happy. She is a perfect example of what it means to be one of our DMS chieftain heroes. I feel very blessed to have had the opportunity to teach her for the past three years.”

Fifth-grader Maddy Emerson earned Student of The Month honors for Justus Gage Elementary and was nominated by her teacher Mrs. Jamie Hannapel.

Emerson’s favorite part of school is math and writing. When Maddie isn’t at school, she’s in dance class six days a week. She takes ballet, hip hop, lyrical, acrobats, jazz and competition. When she grows up, Emerson wants to be a dance teacher, hairstylist or run a doggie daycare. Emerson was chosen by her specialist teachers because of her kindness and positive attitude.

*She’s always smiling, cooperative and respectful to others and willing to help,” Hannapel said. “Maddie has great citizenship and is an excellent example of a Justus Gage Hero.”

Patrick Hamilton second-grader Noah Carrillo was nominated for Student of The Month.

“Noah was a great choice for the student of the month,” said Music Teacher Elizabeth Barraclough. “In music, Noah is always attentive and on task, he loves learning new things and shows appreciation and passion for any task I’ve put in front of his class. Noah always asks if there’s anything more he can do with helping clean up after his class is done for the day or reorganizing a part of the classroom. He’s enthusiastic and always determined to do his absolute best.”

Kincheloe elementary student Lucas Doyle as Kincheloe’s Student of The Month.

“Lucas was chosen for student of the month by specials teachers for many reasons,” said Music Teacher Elizabeth Barraclough. “In music class, He always sits up front as close to the board and teacher as possible. He’s always singing along and when we’re practicing our music for our shows, he’s also very focused and excited when we shift to one of our many music games. We are so proud.”

Fifth-grader Joel Lopez earned Student of The Month honors for Sister Lakes Elementary and was nominated by his specials teachers.

Joel enjoys all subjects, but his least favorite is language arts. He is unsure of what he would like to be when he grows up, but has a few options in mind. One option is musician; He would want to sing and play the guitar or drums. Another option is a truck driver, so he could help people. His last idea is a Youtuber to talk about and rate video games.

“Joel was chosen by his specials teachers because of his respect towards everyone,” said Music Teacher Karen Eckman. “He is a student that always greets his teachers. He has an excellent sense of humor and often makes others smile. He is very kind and enjoyable to be around. Also, he always gives his full attention and all areas. Sister Lakes is lucky to have such a great kid and we are looking forward to seeing what wonderful things he does for our community.”