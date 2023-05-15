Underground Railroad Days to return to Vandalia July 8-9 Published 11:56 am Monday, May 15, 2023

VANDALIA — The Village of Vandalia and the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County will once again team up to celebrate the heritage of the Underground Railroad in the area.

Underground Railroad Days, an annual festival co-sponsored by the Village of Vandalia and the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County, will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with activities centered around Milo Barnes Park on M-60 in Vandalia.

The festival celebrates the legacy of the Underground Railroad in Cass County, particularly the area around Vandalia – Calvin, Porter and Penn Townships – known as “Youngs Prairie” at the time.

The UGRR existed in this area from 1830 to 1860 and it is estimated about 1500 fugitive slaves – now called freedom seekers – passed through this area on their way to Canada. Many stayed for a time and worked on Quaker farms. They were targets of the infamous 1847 Kentucky Slave Raid.

The Village of Vandalia will sponsor arts and crafts booths and a community church service on Sunday morning on the Village grounds. The Underground Railroad Society sponsors guided tours of Kentucky Raid sites. There are Open Houses at UGRR sites James E. Bonine House, the Bonine Carriage House and the Stephen Bogue House. The 102nd US Colored Troops will present a “living history” encampment.

New this year is the opening of the third floor of the Bonine Carriage House, where freedom seekers were sheltered after 1850. Parking and all events will be free and donations are appreciated.