GALLERY: Cassopolis wins Leader Cup Published 5:25 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

BUCHANAN — For the first time in its seven-year history, a team other than Edwardsburg or Niles has captured the Leader Cup trophy.

Started in 2016 as a way of having the six schools that Leader Publications covers play a fun, but challenging 18 holes of golf. A varsity of formats have been used over the years with nine holds of best ball and nine holes of alternative shots being the most common.

On Monday, under what turned out to be the best weather conditions of the spring golf season, Cassopolis shot 238 to edge defending champion Niles, which shot 341, for the championship.

Ewardsburg finished third with a score of 248 and Dowagiac fourth with a 250. The Chieftains Abraham Guernsey and Luke Spagnoli took medalist honors with their 73.

Buchanan finished fifth and Brandywine sixth with scores of 289 and 317, respectively.