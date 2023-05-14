Roundup: Eddies 3-0 at Clay tourney; Bucks go 2-1 Published 8:01 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023

SOUTH BEND — In a battle of two of southwest Michigan’s best, Edwardsburg defeated Buchanan 6-3 in the second round of the Strikeout Cancer Tournament hosted by South Bend Clay Saturday.

The Eddies (18-5) opened the day with a 1-0 win over Mishawaka Marian and ended the tournament with a 7-5 win over New Prairie.

The Bucks blanked host Clay 3-0 in their first game and then rebounded from the loss to Edwardsburg by defeating Mishawaka Marian 5-4.

At the Coldwater Invitational, Niles was 1-2 on the day.

The Vikings were defeated by Grandville 10-7 in its first game before defeating Garden City 11-5. Niles ended the day with a 13-6 loss to the host Cardinals.

Strikeout Cancer

The Strikeout Cancer Tournament at the Byers Softball Complex was created by Clay Coach Katie Rodriquez for her son Gabe, who eight years ago was diagnosed with leukemia.

The tournament began six years ago. Gabe, who was diagnosed when he was two, has been cancer free since October 2018 after a three-year battle with the disease.

Trailing 3-1 through four innings to the Bucks, Edwardsburg scored three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to earn the comeback victory.

Emma Denison picked up the win for the Eddies as she tossed a three-hitter.

Hailee Kara suffered the loss.

Samantha Baker and Lexi Schimpa both doubled for Edwardsburg, while Cameron Carlson doubled for Buchanan.

Against Marian, Victoria Pulling tossed a one-hitter for the Eddies.

Edwardsburg finished with six hits, including a double by Caitlin Tighe.

Against New Prairie, Abby Bossler had a home run, while Denison, Averie Markel and Tighe all doubled.

Samantha Baker picked up the win.

In Buchanan’s first game, Kara tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Buchanan (26-3) had four hits. Hannah Herman and Camille Lozmack both doubled.

In the win over Marian, the Bucks scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory.

Kara had a pair of hits and drove in two runs to lead Buchanan, which finished with seven hits.

Keegan May picked up the win for the Bucks.

Coldwater Tournament

Against Grandville, the Vikings gave up five runs in the bottom of the fifth, which turned a one-run (5-4) game into a six-run deficit.

Niles (9-18) scored three times in the top of the sixth, but could not make up the deficit.

Haylea Wilken had a double for the Vikings. She also took the loss.

In its win over Garden City, Niles used a six-run sixth inning to rally from a 6-5 deficit.

Kayla Kiggins had a pair of doubles for the Vikings.

Olivia Johnson earned the victory.

The Cardinals scored five runs in the bottom of the third to erase a 3-2 deficit in the final game for Niles.

Coldwater scored twice in the fifth and four times in the sixth to extend its advantage after the Vikings had trimmed the lead to 7-6 with three runs in the top-half of the fourth.

Morgan Clanton suffered the loss for Niles.

Kiggins had another double in the contest, as did McKenna Albright.