Edwardsburg man gets jail time for fleeing police Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg man who fled from police more than a year ago will spend the next year in jail after being sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Daniel Sage, 52, of Barber Street in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to fourth degree fleeing police and reckless driving and was sentenced to 365 days in jail on the fleeing charge with credit for 61 days served and a total of $1,548 in fines and costs for both counts. He was sentenced to time served, 61 days, for the reckless driving charge.

The incident occurred Feb. 7, 2022 in Edwardsburg. Police stopped his car for a broken tail light and he refused to step from the vehicle when asked. He fled at speeds up to 75 miles per hour with police halting the chase due to icy conditions.

Sage also faces a June 6 jury trial in Cass County Circuit Court on eight other counts stemming from a Dec. 4, 2022 incident. Those charges include delivery/manufacture of meth, possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, he faces charges in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

“The sad reality is he needs to go to prison,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said. “He has over three decades of criminal activity, his record is quite problematic with charges on both sides of the state line.”

“He ran because he had drugs and a gun in his car,” Fitz added. “He’s been given more than ample chances, he needs to be put on ice so the community can be safe and maybe he can get hold of his issues.”

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman said Sage appeared nervous and sweating when police stopped him. “You’re 52 years old and you said you didn’t want to go back to prison,” he said. “If you speed off, the court has to assume there’s more to it than a cracked windshield. At your age, you have to make up your mind where you want to end up in life.”