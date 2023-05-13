Cassopolis taken to hospital after vehicle ends up in a ditch at M-60 and Hospital Street Published 6:23 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle cross M-60 on wet roads and went into a ditch against a line of trees at the intersection of Hospital Street Saturday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that Zachary Friske, 20, of Cassopolis, was attempting to stop at the intersection of M-60 and Hospital Street at approximately 5:13 a.m. Saturday, but was unable to stop.

Friske was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries sustained in the traffic crash. His passenger, a 17-year-old, from Dowagiac was not injured.

Assisting agencies on scene: Cass Fire department and Pride Care Ambulance.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Investigation determined Friske was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.