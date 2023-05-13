Brandywine wins three out of four against Dowagiac Published 9:49 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — It was a tale of two games between visiting Brandywine and Dowagiac as it battle for the runner-up spot in the Lakeland Conference.

In the end, the Chieftains and Bobcats split their doubleheader. Dowagiac won the opener 11-` in five innings, while Brandywine rebounded to win the nightcap 15-9 as it held off a seventh inning rally by the Chieftains.

The two teams will have to settle for a tie as they finish at 5-3 in conference games. Buchanan won the inaugural Lakeland Conference championship with a perfect 8-0 record.

In baseball, Brandywine kept its hope of earning a share of the Lakeland Conference championship with Berrien Springs by sweeping the Chieftains 13-2 and 7-0. The Bobcats finish with a 6-2 league record. The Shamrocks are 6-1 with a game to make up with Buchanan.

Softball

A five-run fourth inning turned a 4-1 Dowagiac lead into an eight-run advantage, and sealed the outcome of the opening game.

The Chieftains had 11 hits in the contest, led by Addie Wilson, Marlie Carpenter, Aubrey Busby and Lyla Elrod, all of whom doubled.

The Bobcats had six hits, ledby Kadence Brumitt and Presley Gogley, who also doubled.

Rebecca Guernsey picked up the victory, while Gogley suffered the loss.

In the nightcap, Brandywine used a four-run fourth and a five-run fifth to open up an 11-2 lead on the Chieftains.

Dowagiac rallied with three runs in the sixth, but gave up three runs in the top of the seventh, which proved to be the difference.

Despite scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Chieftains were unable to overcome the 15-5 Brandywine advantage.

Kaegan VanSandt and Addison Anglin both doubled for the Bobcats, who finished with 13 hits. Dowagiac had 10 hits, including a double by Carpenter.

The Chieftains are now 9-8 overall, while the Bobcats are 14-6.

Baseball

The visiting Bobcats scored six runs through the first three innings before exploding for seven more in the sixth to take the opening game.

Owen Hulett tossed a three-hitter for Brandywine.

The Bobcats had 13 hits off of Dowagiacpitchers Kaleb Smith and Jacob DeFord.

Drew Deming tripled and Hulett doubled.

The second game as shortened by darkness with the Bobcats winning 7-0 after six innings.

A four-run third inning broke the game open for Brandywine, which is now 17-4 on the season.

Robby Dillard went the distance as he tossed a two-hitter.

Braeden Gillesby took the loss for the Chieftains, who fall to 7-12 on the season.

Hulett had a double for Brandywine and Mason Maggert a double for Dowagiac.