McKean wins four events to help Bucks take title at Constantine Published 9:23 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

NILES — Friday was a busy night for area track and field teams as Buchanan, Brandywine, Dowagiac and Cassopolis competed in invitationals, while Edwardsburg and Niles took part in the Wolverine Conference Championships.

Constantine Invitational

The Buchanan girls track team easily won at Constantine as the Bucks scored 132 points compared to runner-up Quincy, which finished with 11 points, Kalamazoo Hackett was a distant third with 88 points.

Jillian McKean was a four-time winner as she captured the 100- and 200-meters, with times of 13.18 and 27.54, respectively, and she was also a member of Buchanan’s winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.

Joining McKean on the 400-meter unit were Audrey Lietz, Makynna Williams and Ava Graham. That squad posted a time of 54.58. The 800-meter relay team consisted of Lietz, Williams, Alaina Nagel and McKeen. It ran a time of 1:523.29.

Williams was a three-time winner as she also took first place in the long jump with a leap 13-10.5. Nagel was a triple winner as well, as she also won the 400-meters with a time of 1:04.40 and was a member of the winning 1,600-meter relay team along with Madeline Young, Graham and Maddix Roberts. That unit posted a time of 4:29.13.

Young was a double winner as she also took first place in the 3,200-meters with a time of 12:29.37.

The Buchanan boys track team finished fifth with 37 points. Host Constantine was the overall winner with 154 points. Kalamazoo Hackett was second with 135.

Britain Philip has the lone first-place effort for the Bucks as he won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.15.

Wolverine Conference Championship

The Edwardsburg boys track team was the runner-up to Vicksburg at the league championship meet at Plainwell High School Friday night.

The Bulldogs finished with 135 points, while the Eddies had 109 points. Niles finished seventh with 60 points.

Mobius Stubblefield was a double winner for Edwardsburg as he won the 400-meters with a time of 51.29, while he was also a part of the Eddies’ winning 1,600-meter relay team. Stubblfield was joined on that unit by Kaleb Brown, Kya Bryant and Dylan Leep. They ran a time of 3:34.37.

Niles’ Aydan Mccarey took first place in the 110-meter high hurdles as he ran a time of 15.62.

The Edwardsburg girls track team finished fifth and Niles eighth.

Otsego captured the team championship with 163.5 points. Sturgis was second with 140.5 points, while the Eddies finished with 71 points and Niles 27.5 points.

Edwardsburg’s Sarah Pippin was the lone area champion as she captured the high jump with a height of 5-3.

Little Guys Invitational

The Brandywine boys track team was eighth at the invitational hosted by Gobles High School.

Delton-Kellogg was the team champion with 96 points. River Valley finished second with 70.5 points, while the Bobcats finished with 35 points.

Brandywine got three third-place finishes at the meet.

Jake McCubbin ran a time of 44.64 in the 300-meter hurdles, Philip McLaurin had a toss of 41-2.5 in the shot put and Kevin Roberts cleared 11-9 in the pole vault.

The Brandywine girls track team finished 12th with 24 points.

Host Gobles won the title with 89 points. Saugatuck was second with 76 points.

Karleigh Byrd had the Bobcats’ only top eight placing as she was the runner-up in the high jump with a height of 5-feet.

Shamrock Invite

Dowagiac finished 10th in the boys’ portion of the meet and the girls’ team placed 11th.

The Chieftains’ top finish in the boy’s portion of the meet was a second-place effort by Owen Saylor in the 800-meters. He posted a time of 2:04.65.

For the girls’ team, Tessa Deering was third in the long jump with a leap of 15.7.5.

John Green Invitational

Cassopolis finished seventh in both the boys’ and girls’ portions of the meet, which was hosted by Mendon.

Union City won the boys’ team championship with 146 points. Centreville was second with 118. The Rangers finished with 21 points.

Centreville and Union City traded places in the girls’ portion of the meet. The Bulldogs finished with 121 points and Union City 114. Cassopolis ended with 15 points.

Jadyn Brown had a second-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.78) to lead the boys team, while Quianna Murray was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.21.