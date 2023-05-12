Thrill on the Hill to return to Buchanan in July Published 3:52 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

BUCHANAN — A one-of-a-kind event is set to return this summer to downtown Buchanan.

Buchanan’s annual summer event “Thrill on the Hill,” is set to take place July 14 to July 16 in downtown Buchanan.

The city transforms the large hill that runs down Front St. towards downtown into what is believed to be the longest street-running water slide in the country. At more than 500 hundred feet long, the slide constructed over a period of several days with more than 500 tons of sand, 20 truckloads of large concrete blocks, 5,000 square feet of plastic liner, a massive rubber base and even some recycled wrestling mats.

“It’s like a block party on steroids,” said Ashley Regal, Thrill on the Hill’s event manager. Families bring pop-ups and claim a spot along the hill to watch friends and family race down the slide. A family event, Regal said there is something to appeal to all ages. The “beach” sand and lazy river at the end of the slide keep little ones entertained for hours while there’s a beer garden, two party band concerts and an adult only night for the parents.

Food trucks and local restaurants offer specials for the weekend and nearly everyone in town pitches in. Schools and nonprofits offer volunteers, local businesses provide sponsorships, the police and fire department provide safety and first aid— and you might even catch an officer or two joining in the fun as they glide down the hill.

“This truly is a community event. None of this would be possible without the generosity of our sponsors and volunteers,” says event manager, Ashley Regal. “That is one of the most beautiful things about living in Buchanan. We truly are a city of neighbors that live, breathe, sleep, eat Buchanan. Our hearts and our souls are here, and this event proves that.”

Thrill on the Hill The city is still looking for volunteers and accepting sponsorships. Learn more at facebook.com/BuchanansThrillontheHill.