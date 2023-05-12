Roadrunners hosting numerous summer camps Published 11:31 am Friday, May 12, 2023

DOWAGIAC — As the Southwestern Michigan College athletic programs continue to develop, the Roadrunners are looking to not only give back to the communities they draw students from, but to help train the next generation of athletes.

Southwestern Michigan College will be hosting a variety of summer sports camps beginning in June. The camps will be for volleyball, basketball and cross country, as well as, an all-sports kids camp.

To register for any of the camps, please visit swmich.edu/athletic-camps

Volleyball

Leading off Monday, June 19, Volleyball Little Kids Camp introduces all aspects of fundamentals while incorporating life lessons of teamwork, sportsmanship, work ethic and character.

The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to noon in 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse on the Dowagiac campus for up to 24 children entering grades 1-4 for the 2023-24 school year. Cost of $30 includes a camp T-shirt.

Tuesday, June 20, features Volleyball Kids Camp in 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse in the Student Activity Center. This camp is directed at fifth-eighth grades and introduces competition, along with all volleyball fundamentals and life lessons of teamwork, sportsmanship, work ethic and character. This camp also takes place from 9 a.m. to noon and costs $30, which includes a camp T-shirt.

A Volleyball Elite Camp takes place Wednesday, June 21. Experience training and competing at the level of a Roadrunner volleyball player. This fast-paced camp is designed to build on fundamental skills and to help athletes get ready for upcoming school and club tryouts.

The 9 a.m.-noon session will be led by the SMC volleyball coaching staff and run in the style and intensity used to train SMC volleyball athletes.

Campers will experience the speed, excitement, competition and style of a college practice. This camp is best suited for players entering ninth through 11th grades with at least two seasons of competitive volleyball at the club or high school levels. It costs $30 and includes a camp T-shirt.

Basketball

Basketball High School Team Camp runs 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, in 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse. The camp costs $275 per team for one day, $500 per team for two days, which includes game officials, game video, coaches clinics, T-shirts and water bottles for the team.

High school teams participate in a competitive five-on-five, team-based camp. This is a great opportunity to improve a team’s skill and chemistry as part of their overall summer training program.

In addition to competitive games, coaches can take advantage of the bonus coaches clinic and film sessions with your teams. On campus, overnight housing is available for teams that prefer to stay on campus and enhance their team-building experience.

Basketball Kids Camp for youngsters entering grades 3-6 runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, June 26, 27 and 28 in 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse. Cost of $150 includes lunch.

A fun and exciting introduction to all aspects of basketball fundamentals while incorporating life lessons of teamwork, sportsmanship, work ethic and character, instruction includes two-on-two and three-on-three competitive games and skill challenges.

Cross Country

Cross County High School Camp on the Dowagiac campus is scheduled Sunday, July 9 through Friday, July 14, for runners entering ninth through 12th grades. This five-day, overnight cross country running camp costs $325, which includes overnight fees, meals, Steve’s Run and a camp T-shirt.

Cross Country High School Camp is designed to train and educate runners interested in competing at distances of 800m and up. On days two and four, campers have the opportunity to mentor and coach up-and-coming middle-school runners. Camp concludes with participation in the 49th Steve’s Run on July 14.

Cross Country Day Camp takes place Tuesday, July 11, through Thursday, July 13, on the Dowagiac campus for runners entering grades 6-8. The $165 cost includes lunch, Steve’s Run and a camp T-shirt.

This camp is a three-day cross country running day camp designed to train and educate runners interested in competing at distances of 800m and up. Camp concludes with participation in the 49th Steve’s Run on July 14.

All-Sports Kids Camp

A fun and exciting introduction to a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball and volleyball, with a focus on early fundamental strategies. This camp for kids entering grades 3-6 is a great camp to begin learning the value of being active and healthy while learning teamwork and sportsmanship during competition. The camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 19, in 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse. Cost of $150 includes lunch and a camp T-shirt.