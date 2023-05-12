PHOTO STORY: Ferry Street School destroyed in fire Published 6:30 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

1 of 7

NILES — The historic Ferry Street School building, currently home to Ferry Street Resource Center, caught fire and collapsed Friday morning.

The building was originally opened in 1868 as Niles’ school for “colored children” and then closed in 1870 when the school system became integrated. It reopened a few years later as an integrated school. From 1956 to 1975, the facility served as the district’s School for Exceptional Children. The building was then restored as a nineteenth century classroom and it was most recently used by FSRC since 2005.

City of Niles Fire Marshal Rory Iwaniuk said the investigation is still ongoing.