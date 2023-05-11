Roundup: Chieftains, Rangers win league jamborees Published 12:46 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — With the high school golf season rapidly coming to a conclusion, teams are jockeying for position in their respective conference races.

The Lakeland Conference played at Harbor Shores Resort Tuesday, while the Southwest 10 Conference played at Klinger Lake Country Club.

Lakeland Conference

Dowagiac moved into a first-place tie with Buchanan as the Chieftains defeated the Bucks by 12 strokes.

The Chieftains, led by medalist Abraham Guernsey, who shot 39, finished with a 201, while the Bucks shot 213 as a team. Brandywine was third with a 251, while Berrien Springs finished fourth with a 266.

Beside Guernsey, Dowagiac got a 53 from Dane Spagnoli, a 54 from Travis Rehborg a pair of 58s from Luke Spagnoli and Sam Strom.

Buchanan was led by Aiden Mondschein’s 49. Sam Douglass and William Hayes both shot 62 to lead the Bobcats.

Southwest 10 Conference

The Rangers are running away with the conference championship, so the race is for second place in the Southwest 10.

Cassopolis won another jamboree as it shot 166 on Tuesday. Comstock was a distant runner-up with a 195.

Dawson Lehew, of Marcellus; Luis Laurenz Diwo and William Westrate, of Cassopolis; along with Luke MacLeay, of Comstock, tied for medalist with identical 41s.

